Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.72. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 6,386,682 shares traded.
Clover Health Investments Stock Down 7.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.13.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.