Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.72. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 6,386,682 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

