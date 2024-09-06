CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE CMS opened at $68.31 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

