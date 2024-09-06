Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cfra

Cfra reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

