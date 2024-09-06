Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

