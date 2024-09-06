Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as high as C$1.32. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 8,524 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GCL shares. Desjardins upgraded Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Colabor Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Colabor Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.20 million. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0970432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Colabor Group Company Profile
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.
