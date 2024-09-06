Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Free Report) by 11,913.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

