Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.9% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

