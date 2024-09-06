Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
