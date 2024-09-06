Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 32,325 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Vertiv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

