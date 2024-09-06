Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,339 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,183 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 436,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 351,687 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 246,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UAUG opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

