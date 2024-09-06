Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,111,000 after acquiring an additional 265,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 694,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 347,499 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 66,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.