Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,246 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

