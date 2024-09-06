Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 83,816 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 693,988 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 570,002 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 420,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 256,094 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

PSLV opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

