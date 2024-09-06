Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 6.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $100.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $101.67.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.
