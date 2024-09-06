Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

