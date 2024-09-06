Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $208,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $410.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

