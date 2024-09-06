Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $100.81 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,436 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

