Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Performance

SPYC stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

