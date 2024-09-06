Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,305,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,058,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $136.34 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

