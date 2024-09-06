Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

ENPH opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

