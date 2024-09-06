Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.42 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FPX stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $107.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

