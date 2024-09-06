Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QEFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.