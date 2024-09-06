Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,493 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.