Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.95% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $936.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $89.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.22.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

