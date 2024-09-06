Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 103,505 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.