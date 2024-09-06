Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 24,938 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,283 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,938 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Best Buy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $165,164,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $121,325,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.