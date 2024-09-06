Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 9.62% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSTP opened at $30.78 on Friday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

