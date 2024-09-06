Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 30,608 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FREL opened at $28.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.