Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 42,052 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 563,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 305,015 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,424,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

SMMD opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.