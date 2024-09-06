Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 3,473 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $164.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

