Comparing Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 5.93 $2.51 billion $2.68 29.47 Emeren Group $104.67 million 0.90 -$3.19 million ($0.26) -7.08

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Emeren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.32% 24.79% 17.58% Emeren Group -20.91% -3.15% -2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tokyo Electron and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 0 N/A Emeren Group 2 0 2 1 2.40

Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 164.95%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Emeren Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

