Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,256 B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $6,912,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, HTLF Bank increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 25.9% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.69 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.