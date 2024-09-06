Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Village Farms International worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Village Farms International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 637,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Village Farms International by 119.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 279,370 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Village Farms International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 455,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 85,559 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.22. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.