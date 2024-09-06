Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,250 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $3,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

