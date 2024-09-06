Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYI opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.