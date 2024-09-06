Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.85. Conduent shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 65,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $767.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. Conduent’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 310,299 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 198.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 508,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 25.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

