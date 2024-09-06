Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 549.74 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 549.74 ($7.23), with a volume of 396881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.94).

Specifically, insider Stephen Redmond bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, for a total transaction of £79,500 ($104,536.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Conduit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 514.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 509.59. The company has a market cap of £844.55 million, a PE ratio of 538.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

Further Reading

