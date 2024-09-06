ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Decreased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

