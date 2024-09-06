Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,977 shares of company stock valued at $202,384,548. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $516.86 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $544.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.26 and a 200 day moving average of $493.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

