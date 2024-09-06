Contrasting Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -36.71% 6.80% 5.72% New Found Gold N/A -112.52% -91.76%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $183.20 million 17.11 -$35.81 million ($0.21) -80.14 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.30) -8.63

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and New Found Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and New Found Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 0 1 1 3.50 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.49%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats New Found Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

