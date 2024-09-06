Contrasting Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Columbia Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 4.11% 2.42% 0.24% Wayne Savings Bancshares 17.74% 16.26% 1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $216.62 million 8.39 $36.09 million $0.16 108.38 Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.21 7.56

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans, such as automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services comprising remote deposit, lockbox service, sweep accounts, and escrow services. The company operates full-service banking offices in New Jersey; and branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

