Cook Wealth LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cook Wealth LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $217.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

