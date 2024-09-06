Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Copart has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.