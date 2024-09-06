Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $49.73. Copart shares last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 826,270 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Copart by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956,043 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,440 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

