COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) PT Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDP. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $90,045,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,731,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,761 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.