Core & Main Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,301 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 251% compared to the average volume of 1,226 put options.
Insider Transactions at Core & Main
In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after buying an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,426,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Core & Main by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,608,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,601,000 after purchasing an additional 953,489 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main Stock Performance
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
