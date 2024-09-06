Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $10.22. Core Scientific shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1,313,981 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Core Scientific Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $4,047,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

