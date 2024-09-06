Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

