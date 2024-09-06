Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $380.74 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.73 and a 200-day moving average of $341.57.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.20.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

