Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ES opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

